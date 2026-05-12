Falcons vs. Bengals: Madrid game set for Nov. 8

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The Brief The Atlanta Falcons will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EST and marks the first time the Falcons will play a regular-season game in Spain. Travel packages for the Week 9 matchup are currently available through the Falcons official travel program.



The Atlanta Falcons are heading to Spain to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Real Madrid's iconic stadium on Nov. 8.

The game is part of a bigger NFL push into the international market.

NFL international expansion

What we know:

The NFL scheduled the Falcons and Bengals for a Week 9 showdown at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

The game will air on NFL Network with a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff. This matchup is part of a multiyear deal the league signed to host games at the venue.

Game day details

What we don't know:

While the league confirmed the stadium and date, officials have not yet released specific ticket prices for individual game seats. It is also unclear which former players will participate in the scheduled fan meet-and-greet events.

International game history

The backstory:

This trip marks the sixth regular-season international game for the Falcons and their fifth trip to Europe. The organization previously played in Toronto in 2013, London in 2014, 2021, and 2023, and Berlin in 2025. Spain hosted its first NFL regular-season game last November when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders 16-13.

NFL goes international

Big picture view:

The game is part of the NFL-record nine international games in 2026 spanning four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

Falcons fan experience

What they're saying:

Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles said the team is honored to play in one of the world's most iconic venues. "This matchup represents a unique opportunity to connect with fans in Spain," Beadles said. NFL Country Manager Rafa de los Santos added that the passion for the league in Spain is at an all-time high.

Impact on season tickets

Why you should care:

Atlanta season ticket holders should note that the 2026 membership includes one preseason game and eight regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Because this is an international home game, the Madrid matchup is not included in the standard domestic package.

Game attendance data

By the numbers:

78,610: The total attendance at the Bernabéu for the first NFL game in Spain last year.

4: This is the fourth time in six seasons that the Falcons have traveled to Europe.

9: The game takes place during Week 9 of the NFL season.

Fan travel options

What you can do:

Fans looking to attend the game in Madrid can book a package through Falcons Fan Travel. The organization is currently accepting fully refundable deposits for travel deals that include flights, hotels, and game tickets.

NFL schedule release

What's next:

NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, are expected to release their schedules for the upcoming season on Thursday.