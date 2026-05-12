Roswell parking changes: What you will pay starting Friday

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The Brief The City of Roswell will begin charging $2 per hour for specific on-street downtown parking locations starting Friday to collect data on local parking demand. Visitors can park for free in the new 394-space downtown parking deck during the six-month construction project on nearby Green Street. The Green Street Activation Plan began on May 4 and will convert the road to a one-way street while adding a new multi-use trail.



Roswell officials announced new hourly rates for city-managed parking spaces in the downtown district starting Friday.

This as construction continues in popular downtown district.

Roswell parking pilot program

What we know:

Starting Friday, May 15, the City of Roswell will charge $2 per hour for on-street parking in the downtown pilot program. These rates apply to Canton Street, Elizabeth Way, East Alley, and the East Alley Parking Lot.

The cost is capped at a daily maximum of $16 after six hours of parking.

The program is scheduled to run through Dec. 31 to help the city gather data on how people use downtown spaces.

Free parking deck options

What you can do:

Visitors looking to avoid parking fees can use the new downtown parking deck, which opened May 4. The deck offers 394 spaces at no charge for the duration of the Green Street construction project. Drivers can access the deck to stay connected to downtown businesses while street work is underway.

Green Street construction impact

The backstory:

The city started the Green Street Activation Plan on May 4, which has closed the road from Cherry Way to Alpharetta Street (Hwy. 9). This project will take about six months and includes turning Green Street into a one-way southbound road. Improvements include a brick-paved trail, new lighting, and landscaping to make the area safer for people walking.

Future parking decisions

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet determined what the long-term parking rates will be after the pilot program ends in December. It is also unclear exactly when the no-charge period at the parking deck will end, as it is tied to the completion of the Green Street construction. The city said they will communicate any future rate changes in advance.