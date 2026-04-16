Why Roswell is waiving fees at its new parking deck

The Brief Roswell is opening its new downtown parking deck with no fees to help businesses during major roadwork. Green Street will fully close for six months starting in early May to install utilities and a multi-use trail. On-street paid parking will still begin this spring as part of the city's separate pilot program.



The City of Roswell will offer free parking in its new downtown deck to offset the impact of a total closure of Green Street for construction.

Roswell parking deck to offer free spots

What we know:

City officials decided to waive fees at the new parking deck when it opens in several weeks. This move aims to support downtown shops and workers during a heavy construction phase on Green Street. While the deck will be free, the city is still moving forward with on-street paid parking elsewhere this spring to gather data on parking demand.

Green Street to close for six months

Timeline:

Construction on Green Street is expected to begin in early May. A recent field assessment determined the road must fully close to through-traffic, but this will cut the project time from 12 months down to about six. The city expects to reopen the improved corridor by fall.

(City of Roswell)

Roadwork to add trails and utilities

The backstory:

The project is part of the Green Street Activation Plan. Crews will convert Green Street into a one-way, southbound road and add a brick-paved trail to help people walk safely near the new parking deck. The work also includes installing underground utilities, better lighting, and new landscaping.

Mayor focuses on downtown access

What they're saying:

"We understand how important convenient parking is for our downtown businesses, employees, and visitors," Mayor Mary Robichaux said. She noted the city is making the adjustment to maintain access while crews are working.

Construction uses employee parking lot

What we don't know:

The city has not yet released the specific dates for when on-street paid parking will begin. Additionally, a gravel lot at 1056 Green Street, which was meant for employee parking, will be closed for use as a construction staging area.