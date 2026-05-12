Man runs from Helen police before surrendering on assault charges

The Brief A 29-year-old Mt. Airy man is in custody after a sexual assault investigation involving a 24-year-old acquaintance in White County. Salvador Velazquez turned himself into jail after he initially ran from White County deputies and Helen police on foot. The White County Sheriff's Office charged Velazquez with rape, kidnapping, armed robbery and battery following the May 7 incident.



A 29-year-old man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and kidnapping, after turning himself in to White County authorities following a sexual assault investigation that began last Thursday.

Mt. Airy man arrested

What we know:

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies and investigators responded to a sexual assault call at a White County home on May 7.

Investigators identified Salvador Velazquez, 29, of Mt. Airy, as the suspect in the case.

Velazquez was a well-known acquaintance of the 24-year-old woman who was attacked.

When deputies and Helen police tried to arrest Velazquez, he ran from the scene on foot and got away.

Ongoing criminal investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing, and they have not released the specific location of the attack. It is not yet clear what kind of weapon was used during the incident to warrant an armed robbery charge.

White County court charges

By the numbers:

Velazquez faces four specific charges under Georgia law. These include armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and battery.

He eventually turned himself into the White County Jail without any further trouble.