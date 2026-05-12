Revis Street shooting: Woman injured, man in custody in LaGrange
ATLANTA - A LaGrange man faces multiple felony charges after a woman was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday morning.
LaGrange police shooting investigation
What we know:
Officers arrived at a home along Revis Street near Union Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and found 19-year-old Zyasia Sharpe had been shot. Medics rushed to the scene. Sharpe was she was later flown to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.
Ja Marcus Hall, 19, was still at the home when officers arrived. Following an investigation, detectives determined Hall had a stolen firearm during the shooting and they later recovered the weapon.
Charges against Ja Marcus Hall
By the numbers:
Hall is being held on five specific charges: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, giving false statements, and theft by receiving stolen property. Police confirmed the firearm involved was reported as stolen.
Active LaGrange investigation
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the current medical condition of Sharpe or the specific motive behind the shooting. It is also unclear how Hall obtained the stolen firearm.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release by Captain Jeremy Butler of the LaGrange Police Department, who detailed the initial response, the victim's transport, and the specific charges filed against the suspect.