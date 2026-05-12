Revis Street shooting: Woman injured, man in custody in LaGrange

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital Tuesday morning after being shot at a home on Revis Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police arrested 19-year-old Ja Marcus Hall at the scene and later charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. Detectives recovered the stolen handgun during the investigation and also charged Hall with tampering with evidence and giving false statements.



A LaGrange man faces multiple felony charges after a woman was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday morning.

LaGrange police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers arrived at a home along Revis Street near Union Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and found 19-year-old Zyasia Sharpe had been shot. Medics rushed to the scene. Sharpe was she was later flown to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Ja Marcus Hall, 19, was still at the home when officers arrived. Following an investigation, detectives determined Hall had a stolen firearm during the shooting and they later recovered the weapon.

Charges against Ja Marcus Hall

By the numbers:

Hall is being held on five specific charges: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, giving false statements, and theft by receiving stolen property. Police confirmed the firearm involved was reported as stolen.

Active LaGrange investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the current medical condition of Sharpe or the specific motive behind the shooting. It is also unclear how Hall obtained the stolen firearm.