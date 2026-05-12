New data center applications paused in Rockdale County

The Brief Rockdale County leaders extended a freeze on new data centers and battery energy storage systems through Sept. 8 to review community impacts. The extension also pauses applications for certain residential care facilities and specific housing development activities across the county. Officials are using the extra time to update the Unified Development Ordinance and gather feedback from local property owners.



Rockdale County officials extended a moratorium on data centers, battery storage, and certain residential projects through Sept. 8 to allow for a major overhaul of local development laws.

Rockdale development freeze

What we know:

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution which keeps a moratorium in place for data centers and battery energy storage systems. This extension moves the deadline to Sept. 8 to give the county more time to study infrastructure needs and zoning policies.

Two other freezes were also extended through the same Sept. 8 date. These include pauses on applications for certain residential care facilities and various residential development activities.

County zoning updates

The backstory:

The county is currently working on the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) process to streamline zoning, environmental, and sign regulations. This update is designed to ensure future growth matches the long-term vision of the community.

Future growth plans

What we don't know:

The press release does not specify the exact community impacts or infrastructure gaps identified during the initial review period. It is also unclear how many specific pending applications are currently stalled by these three separate extensions.

Local participation opportunities

What's next:

County leaders are asking residents and business owners to visit RockdaleUDO.com to review draft materials and see a schedule of upcoming public meetings. The Department of Planning and Development is also available for questions via phone or email.