Newnan man lived with dead dog for days, deputies say

The Brief A Newnan man faces a felony charge after Coweta County deputies found a dead dog decaying in a crate inside his apartment. Authorities discovered two other malnourished dogs with visible ribs living in the home surrounded by waste and flies. Investigators say 23-year-old Kyle Overturf lived in the apartment for three days with the deceased animal before his arrest Tuesday.



A Newnan man was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after Coweta County deputies discovered a decaying dog and two malnourished pets inside his apartment Tuesday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to an apartment complex after a neighbor reported a "deathly smell" that had persisted for over a week.

Inside the home, Sgt. Chris Ricketson said authorities found a deceased dog in a crate surrounded by feces and urine. Two other dogs, which were visibly malnourished with their ribs showing, were seized by Coweta County Animal Services for care.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office reported that Overturf, 23, initially claimed he had been out of state for three months working as a lineman and just discovered the dogs. However, deputies confronted him with evidence that he had been in town for three days.

The arrest report said Overturf eventually admitted to living in the apartment during that period with the dead dog and the other pets in those conditions.

What we don't know:

While Overturf is currently the only person charged, the sheriff's office said the investigation is continuing. An arrest report noted that the dogs reportedly belonged to a female friend of Overturf, and authorities are still determining if there will be additional arrests in the case.