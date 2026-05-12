Atlanta Braves honor Ted Turner and Bobby Cox at Truist Park

The Brief The Atlanta Braves honered former owner Ted Turner and Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox during Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Turner is credited with saving the franchise from leaving Georgia, while Cox led the team to 14 straight division titles. The tribute at Truist Park included a moment of silence and video presentations before the first pitch at 7:15 p.m.



The Atlanta Braves honored Ted Turner and Bobby Cox Tuesday night at Truist Park after the two legendary figures died just days apart.

What we know:

The Braves paused before their game against the Chicago Cubs to remember Turner and Cox. Turner was the visionary owner who kept the team in Atlanta, while Cox was the manager who built a baseball dynasty.

Former Braves executive Bob Hope said the city would not be what it is today without their influence. The team reached a standard of excellence during their tenure that included winning the World Series and 14 straight division championships.

The backstory:

Turner took over the team when its future in the city was in doubt. He worked with Hope to market the club as "America's Team," bringing Atlanta baseball to living rooms nationwide.

Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said the culture created by Turner and Cox still echoes through the club today. Their leadership turned Atlanta from a regional city into a relevant sports destination in the U.S.