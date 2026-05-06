CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

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The Brief Media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner has died at the age of 87, according to Turner Enterprises. Turner transformed television news by launching the world’s first 24-hour cable news network. The Atlanta businessman was also known for his philanthropy, environmental activism and ownership of major sports franchises.



Ted Turner, the outspoken media maverick who revolutionized global television by founding CNN, died Wednesday at 87 years old. Turner Enterprises confirmed his death in a news release to CNN, marking the end of a career that reshaped news, sports, and philanthropy.

Media empire history

What we know:

Turner transformed a small Atlanta television station into a global powerhouse by using satellite technology to create the first "superstation" in 1975. He launched CNN in 1980 as the first 24-hour news channel, later adding brands like TNT, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies to his portfolio.

He also expanded into professional sports, owning the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks during highly successful eras for both franchises. Turner was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 1991 for his influence on global events and media.

Health and final years

What we don't know:

While Turner Enterprises confirmed his death occurred Wednesday, officials have not yet released specific details regarding his final moments or exact cause of death. Turner had been living with Lewy body dementia since at least 2018, according to his own previous public disclosures.

It is also unclear if his previous bout with pneumonia in early 2025 contributed to his health decline. Details regarding funeral arrangements or public memorials have not been announced.

Legacy of giving

Why you should care:

Beyond television, Turner was a massive philanthropist who pledged $1 billion to the United Nations and founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative. He was one of the largest landowners in the U.S. and played a major role in reintroducing bison to the American West.

His environmental activism extended to entertainment, where he co-created the "Captain Planet" cartoon to teach children about conservation. Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, called Turner a "fearless" leader and the "presiding spirit" of the network.

Family and background

The backstory:

Born in Cincinnati in 1938, Turner took over his family's billboard business following his father's suicide in 1963 and moved it to Atlanta. He was married three times, including a high-profile marriage to actress Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001.

Turner is survived by his five children: Laura Lee, Robert Edward Turner IV, Beau, Rhett, and Jennie. He remained a vice-chairman of Time Warner after a 1996 merger before eventually leaving the company in 2003.