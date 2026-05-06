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PHOTOS: CNN's Ted Turner through the years | 1938-2026

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Published  May 6, 2026 11:01am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - CNN founder and media mogul Ted Turner died on Wednesday, May 6, at the age of 87. Turner transformed television news by launching the world’s first 24-hour cable news network. The Atlanta businessman was also known for his philanthropy, environmental activism and ownership of major sports franchises

Here are a few photos of Turner through the years.

Image 1 of 14

Ted Turner, founder of Turner Broadcasting System, speaks during the 2010 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Monday, April 26, 2010. This year's conference is titled "Shaping the Future" and runs until April 28. Photographer: Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Source

  • The above photos came from Getty Images. 

AtlantaNews