Georgia agriculture chief seeks probe into Sysco merger

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The Brief Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is calling for a federal antitrust investigation into Sysco’s proposed acquisition of Restaurant Depot. Harper said the merger could increase consolidation in the food supply chain and drive up costs for restaurants and consumers. The commissioner also raised concerns about the role of private equity firms tied to Sysco’s ownership structure.



Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is urging federal regulators to investigate Sysco’s proposed acquisition of Restaurant Depot, warning the deal could further consolidate the nation’s food supply chain and increase costs for consumers.

What we know:

In a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, Harper called for an antitrust investigation into the merger involving Sysco, which he described as the largest food distributor in the country.

Harper argued the merger reflects a broader trend of consolidation within the agriculture and food industries.

"Big Ag" continues to grow "more powerful, squeezing American farmers and limiting their options," Harper wrote.

What they're saying:

The commissioner cited industry concentration across multiple agricultural sectors, including equipment manufacturing, meatpacking, fertilizer sales and seed genetics.

Harper also expressed concern over the involvement of major investment firms connected to Sysco, including BlackRock and Vanguard.

"America’s food supply chain is an essential part of our nation’s national security, it is not a profit center for private equity firms to maximize," Harper stated.

In the letter, Harper also referenced the impact institutional investors have had on Georgia’s housing market, saying families have struggled to compete with large firms purchasing single-family homes.

Harper urged the Trump administration to continue what he described as a "farmer-first agenda" by closely examining the proposed acquisition and preventing "further harmful consolidation in the food supply chain."