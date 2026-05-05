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2 shot in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood Friday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 5, 2026 11:29pm EDT
Castleberry Hill
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department gathered behind crime scene tape along Peters Street SW to investigate a late-night shooting that left two victims injured on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. along Peters Street Southwest near Walker Street Southwest. 

Authorities have released few other details.

Atlanta Police investigators cordoned off a section of Peters Street Southwest in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood after two people were wounded in a double shooting on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the two people who were shot was not immediately known.

The names or descriptions of any potential suspects have not been released.

What led to the gunfire in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a local news report, which detailed the police investigation at the scene of the shooting in Atlanta.

Castleberry HillNewsCrime and Public Safety