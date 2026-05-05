2 shot in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood Friday night

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Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. along Peters Street Southwest near Walker Street Southwest.

Authorities have released few other details.

Atlanta Police investigators cordoned off a section of Peters Street Southwest in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood after two people were wounded in a double shooting on May 1, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the two people who were shot was not immediately known.

The names or descriptions of any potential suspects have not been released.

What led to the gunfire in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood remains under investigation.