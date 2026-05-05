Cherokee man gets 25 years for abusing young child

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The Brief A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation after pleading guilty to eight counts of sex crimes involving his girlfriend's daughter. The abuse began when the girl was 6 years old and continued for years at a home in Ball Ground, occurring two to three times a week. The victim, supported by a service dog at the hearing, disclosed the abuse to a therapist in Jan. 2025, leading to a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office investigation.



A man will serve 25 years in prison for the long-term sexual abuse of his former girlfriend's child in Cherokee County.

What we know:

Chase Taylor Doughty, 35, pleaded guilty on April 16 to charges including aggravated child molestation and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Chase Taylor Doughty admitted to all eight counts against him, including aggravated sodomy and cruelty to children. Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced Doughty to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation with sex offender special conditions.

The district attorney's office said Doughty manipulated the child by telling her he loved her and giving her money. He is now barred from having any contact with the victim or anyone under 18.

The backstory:

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began looking into the case in Jan. 2025 after the 14-year-old girl told a therapist about the abuse. She told investigators the abuse began when she was 6 years old and continued for years, according to the sheriff's office.

During the plea hearing, the victim was accompanied by Parker, a service dog from the district attorney’s office. Parker provided emotional support as the child faced her abuser in court.

What we don't know:

While the investigation revealed the abuse occurred at a home in Ball Ground and another location outside Cherokee County, the specific address of the second home has not been released. The victim's name is being withheld to protect her privacy.

Big picture view:

Abusers often use a process called "grooming" to secure a child's silence through manipulation. This involves gaining trust from both the child and caregivers by using flattery, filling needs, and providing gifts to sexualize the relationship.

What you can do:

If you suspect a child is being abused, you should call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, you should call 911.