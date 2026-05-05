Starving horses ate rocks to survive in Cobb County

The Brief Cobb County investigators are searching for Theresa Robinson on animal cruelty charges after two horses were found in a life-threatening state. Animal services officials said they spent months trying to help the owner provide proper care, but she would not work with them. The horses, Sonny and Bullseye, were dehydrated and starving when they were moved to Breezy Meadows Horse Rescue to recover.



Cobb County law enforcement officers are searching for a woman wanted on animal cruelty charges after investigators found two horses neglected and starving.

What we know:

Cobb County Animal Services issued a warrant for Theresa Robinson more than a week ago. Officials said Robinson owned two horses, Sonny and Bullseye, but neglected them to the point of being in a life-threatening state.

According to Cobb Animal Services Director Steve Hammond, the department tried to assist Robinson for months. "This was all preventable. It should have never happened. We worked with the owner and tried to help her get two healthy horses, and she didn't work with us," Hammond said.

When the two horses were seized, Sonny was so thin that his ribs and hip bones were visible. Detective David Whitley said Bullseye had lost all subcutaneous fat and his body was working on organ fat.

Their hooves were overgrown and splintered. Investigators also found their teeth ground down because the horses were eating rocks to find some kind of nourishment.

The backstory:

Sonny and Bullseye have been living at Breezy Meadows Horse Rescue for months while investigators looked into the case. Meghan Shrack with the rescue said the horses were "very beaten down" when they arrived but have since developed a lot of personality.

"When they came out they were both dehydrated, in starvation mode," Shrack said. She noted that Sonny had many skin issues upon arrival but is now doing much better.

What we don't know:

While the warrant for Robinson was issued more than a week ago, police do not know where she is hiding. It is unclear if anyone is helping her avoid arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where Theresa Robinson might be is asked to call 911. The horses remain under the care of Breezy Meadows as they are nursed back to health.