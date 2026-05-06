Ted Turner helped reshape Atlanta’s identity
ATLANTA - Ted Turner’s influence on Atlanta stretched far beyond television screens.
The media entrepreneur, who died Wednesday at age 87, helped turn Atlanta into one of the nation’s most recognizable media centers through the creation of CNN and the expansion of TBS.
PHOTOS: CNN's Ted Turner through the years | 1938-2026
Building a media empire in Atlanta
Turner launched CNN from Atlanta in 1980, creating the world’s first 24-hour cable news network and changing how audiences consumed breaking news around the globe.
Years earlier, he purchased an independent Atlanta television station that later became TBS. By using satellite distribution, Turner transformed the station into a national "superstation," bringing Atlanta-based programming into homes across the country.
His broadcasting company later expanded to include TNT, Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies.
Impact on Atlanta sports
Turner also played a major role in Atlanta sports.
He purchased the Atlanta Braves in 1976 and the Atlanta Hawks in 1977. Braves games broadcast nationally on TBS helped introduce the team — and Atlanta — to viewers nationwide.
Philanthropy and activism
Beyond media and sports, Turner became one of Atlanta’s best-known philanthropists and activists.
In 1998, he pledged $1 billion to establish the United Nations Foundation, one of the largest charitable donations ever made at the time.
Turner also supported environmental and conservation causes through the Turner Foundation and co-created Captain Planet and the Planeteers, an animated series focused on environmental awareness.
He publicly advocated for women’s rights, human rights and environmental protections throughout much of his career.
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Later years
Turner revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.
Though he later stepped away from the spotlight and moved to Montana, Turner remained closely associated with Atlanta’s rise as a national media and business center.
Ted Turner timeline
1938
- Ted Turner was born Nov. 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1960
- Turner joined his family’s billboard advertising business, which was based in Atlanta.
1963
- He took over the company following his father’s death.
1970
- Turner purchased Atlanta television station WJRJ-TV, which later became TBS.
1975
- Turner used satellite distribution to turn TBS into a national cable "superstation."
1976
- Turner purchased the Atlanta Braves.
1977
- He bought the Atlanta Hawks.
- Turner also won the America's Cup sailing competition aboard Courageous.
1980
- Turner launched CNN in Atlanta, creating the world’s first 24-hour cable news network.
1986
- Turner founded the Goodwill Games.
1988
- Turner launched TNT.
1990
- Turner co-created Captain Planet and the Planeteers.
1991
- Time magazine named Turner its "Man of the Year."
- Turner married actress Jane Fonda.
1992
- Turner launched Cartoon Network.
1994
- Turner Classic Movies debuted.
1996
- Time Warner acquired Turner Broadcasting in a multibillion-dollar merger.
1998
- Turner pledged $1 billion to create the United Nations Foundation.
2001
- Turner stepped away from leadership roles after the AOL-Time Warner merger.
2008
- Turner released his autobiography, Call Me Ted.
2018
- Turner publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.
2026
- Turner died at age 87, according to Turner Enterprises.
SOURCES