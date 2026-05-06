Ted Turner helped reshape Atlanta’s identity

The Brief Ted Turner transformed Atlanta into a major center for cable television and sports broadcasting through CNN and TBS. Turner’s ownership of the Braves and Hawks helped expand Atlanta’s national profile during the rise of cable TV. The media entrepreneur also became known for philanthropy, environmental work and international activism tied to Atlanta.



Ted Turner’s influence on Atlanta stretched far beyond television screens.

The media entrepreneur, who died Wednesday at age 87, helped turn Atlanta into one of the nation’s most recognizable media centers through the creation of CNN and the expansion of TBS.

Building a media empire in Atlanta

Turner launched CNN from Atlanta in 1980, creating the world’s first 24-hour cable news network and changing how audiences consumed breaking news around the globe.

Years earlier, he purchased an independent Atlanta television station that later became TBS. By using satellite distribution, Turner transformed the station into a national "superstation," bringing Atlanta-based programming into homes across the country.

His broadcasting company later expanded to include TNT, Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies.

Impact on Atlanta sports

Turner also played a major role in Atlanta sports.

He purchased the Atlanta Braves in 1976 and the Atlanta Hawks in 1977. Braves games broadcast nationally on TBS helped introduce the team — and Atlanta — to viewers nationwide.

Philanthropy and activism

Beyond media and sports, Turner became one of Atlanta’s best-known philanthropists and activists.

In 1998, he pledged $1 billion to establish the United Nations Foundation, one of the largest charitable donations ever made at the time.

Turner also supported environmental and conservation causes through the Turner Foundation and co-created Captain Planet and the Planeteers, an animated series focused on environmental awareness.

He publicly advocated for women’s rights, human rights and environmental protections throughout much of his career.

RELATED: Ted Turner: Tributes pour in for media mogul Ted Turner

Later years

Turner revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Though he later stepped away from the spotlight and moved to Montana, Turner remained closely associated with Atlanta’s rise as a national media and business center.

Ted Turner timeline

1938

Ted Turner was born Nov. 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1960

Turner joined his family’s billboard advertising business, which was based in Atlanta.

1963

He took over the company following his father’s death.

1970

Turner purchased Atlanta television station WJRJ-TV, which later became TBS.

1975

Turner used satellite distribution to turn TBS into a national cable "superstation."

1976

Turner purchased the Atlanta Braves.

1977

He bought the Atlanta Hawks.

Turner also won the America's Cup sailing competition aboard Courageous.

1980

Turner launched CNN in Atlanta, creating the world’s first 24-hour cable news network.

1986

Turner founded the Goodwill Games.

1988

Turner launched TNT.

1990

Turner co-created Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

1991

Time magazine named Turner its "Man of the Year."

Turner married actress Jane Fonda.

1992

Turner launched Cartoon Network.

1994

Turner Classic Movies debuted.

1996

Time Warner acquired Turner Broadcasting in a multibillion-dollar merger.

1998

Turner pledged $1 billion to create the United Nations Foundation.

2001

Turner stepped away from leadership roles after the AOL-Time Warner merger.

2008

Turner released his autobiography, Call Me Ted.

2018

Turner publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

2026

Turner died at age 87, according to Turner Enterprises.

SOURCES