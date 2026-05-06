Ted Turner: Tributes pour in for media mogul Ted Turner

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Tributes are pouring in for the man who had so much influence on the history of television and the history of Atlanta. CNN founder Ted Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 6, at the age of 87.

President Donald Trump posted the following on Truth Social:

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the following statement:

The Atlanta Braves also posted this tribute to the media mogul, who purchased the team in 1976.

The Atlanta Hawks also issued a statements about Turner's passing:

The Atlanta Hawks issued the following statements regarding Ted Turner – a former owner of the Atlanta Hawks (1977-1996) – who passed away earlier today at the age of 87.



Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner:



"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ted Turner—a true original, a visionary, and a force of nature whose impact will be felt for generations.



I was among those personally influenced by Ted. I first met him while working to raise capital to expand Turner Broadcasting during my time at Drexel many years ago. Even then, he was larger than life—boundless in imagination and willing to pursue his dreams on a scale that few could even contemplate.



Above all, Ted was committed to making the world a better place. Whether through his groundbreaking work in media, his dedication to environmental causes, or his philanthropic leadership, he consistently used his platform to drive meaningful change.



For me personally, owning the Atlanta Hawks and following in his footsteps—even in a small way—has been one of the great honors of my life. Seeing his name raised above the rafters at State Farm Arena serves as a constant reminder of the standard he set and the legacy he built. In many respects, my work in Atlanta—through the Hawks, the transformation of State Farm Arena, and the development of Centennial Yards—are all extensions of that legacy, rooted in our shared belief that sports and community can come together to inspire, uplift, and create lasting impact.



Ted Turner showed us what it means to think boldly and act with purpose. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire all who strive to make a difference.



My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."



Steve Koonin, Atlanta Hawks CEO:



"Ted Turner was a pioneering force, a visionary leader, and someone I had the privilege of working closely with during my time running the flagship entertainment networks of his company. Being entrusted with leading those networks under Ted’s leadership gave me a firsthand view of his bold thinking, relentless drive, and willingness to challenge convention in ways that reshaped our industry.



Ted didn’t just build businesses—he built movements. From TBS, TNT, TCM and all of the related networks as well as his ownership of the Atlanta Hawks, Braves, and Thrashers, he transformed Atlanta into a global center for media and sports, leaving an indelible mark on the world.



What set Ted apart was not only his ambition and creativity, but his belief in people and his instinct to empower those around him to think bigger and move faster. We all strived to find our "Inner Ted" his unconventional leadership and deep commitment to philanthropy will continue to inspire for generations.



My deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many colleagues whose lives he touched so profoundly."

Rep. Mike Collins released the following on social media:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement:

"Titan. Visionary. Genius. Pioneer. Philanthropist.

These words only begin to describe the late Ted Turner. And Atlanta is so much better because he chose to build much of his legacy here.

Today, Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of one of our city’s boldest thinkers and most generous spirits. Ted Turner transformed a local billboard business into a global media powerhouse. With CNN, he forever changed the way the world receives news. He was ahead of his time, sounding the alarm about the environment, championing peace and pushing our city and our world to dream bigger.

On behalf of the City of Atlanta, I offer my deepest condolences to the Turner and Seydel families and to all who were touched by his extraordinary life and legacy."

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum posted the following:

Atlanta attorney Gerald A. Griggs posted the following:

Blue Georgia posted this "fun fact" about Ted Turner. They also posted a clip from CNN's first broadcast.

On This Day in WWE also posted a "fun" video of Ted Turner:

Wrestler Ric Flair posted a photo of himself with Ted Turner: