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The Brief Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in NBA history, died Tuesday at age 47 after an eight-month battle with brain cancer. Collins was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain tumor, toward the end of 2025. The 13-season veteran became a pioneer for inclusion and a league ambassador after coming out publicly in 2013.



Trailblazing NBA center and former Atlanta Hawk Jason Collins, who made history as the first openly gay active athlete in major North American professional sports, has died following a fight against an aggressive brain tumor. He was 47 years old.

What we know:

Collins' family announced Tuesday that the former player died after an eight-month battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma. The 47-year-old had been fighting the aggressive form of brain cancer since his diagnosis late last year. In a statement released through the NBA, his family said, "Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar."

The family expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of love and prayers" and the medical care Collins received from his doctors and nurses. Collins spent 13 years in the NBA, playing for six different franchises and helping the New Jersey Nets reach two NBA Finals.

Collins became a global icon for inclusion in 2013 when he revealed he was gay toward the end of his playing career. After retiring, he served as an ambassador for the league, focusing on making the sports community more welcoming for future generations. Just last week, Collins was honored with the inaugural Bill Walton Global Champion Award at the Green Sports Alliance Summit.

Because he was too ill to attend the summit, his twin brother and former NBA player, Jarron Collins, accepted the award on his behalf. During the event, Jarron called his brother "the bravest, strongest man I’ve ever known."

What we don't know:

While the league has mourned his passing, officials have not yet announced specific plans for a league-wide memorial or tribute during the current 2026 postseason. It is also unclear if his former teams, such as the Nets or Hawks, will hold individual ceremonies to honor his 13-year career and defensive impact on the court.