Atlanta Police officer recognized for stopping airport shooting
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The Atlanta Airport Rotary Club held a luncheon Tuesday to honor police officers and firefighters of the year from across metro Atlanta for their bravery and professional excellence.
Metro Atlanta public safety honors
What we know:
The Atlanta Airport Rotary Club recognized firefighters and police officers from Atlanta, South Fulton, College Park, East Point and Forest Park. Atlanta Police Officer Myesha Banks was honored for identifying and arresting Billy Cagle, a suspect police said planned to carry out a mass shooting at the Atlanta airport.
South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook was also recognized as Officer of the Year after surviving five gunshot wounds sustained while assisting another agency on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Cook credited his survival to an officer on the scene who used a tourniquet to save his life.
Unrecognized public safety details
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the specific date the original airport incident involving Cagle occurred. It is also unclear exactly which firefighters were named for individual awards during the ceremony.
First responder recovery
What's next:
Lt. Cook remains on medical leave following his third surgery related to the shooting. He said his current goal is to return to active duty by the end of the year.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor, who interviewed the award recipients, as well as statements from the Atlanta Airport Rotary Club.