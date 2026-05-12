Atlanta Police officer recognized for stopping airport shooting

The Brief The Atlanta Airport Rotary Club honored first responders from several metro Atlanta agencies Tuesday for their life-saving courage and service. Atlanta Police Officer Myesha Banks was named Officer of the Year for her role in stopping a potential mass shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook received honors after surviving being shot five times while helping a fellow officer on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.



The Atlanta Airport Rotary Club held a luncheon Tuesday to honor police officers and firefighters of the year from across metro Atlanta for their bravery and professional excellence.

Metro Atlanta public safety honors

What we know:

The Atlanta Airport Rotary Club recognized firefighters and police officers from Atlanta, South Fulton, College Park, East Point and Forest Park. Atlanta Police Officer Myesha Banks was honored for identifying and arresting Billy Cagle, a suspect police said planned to carry out a mass shooting at the Atlanta airport.

South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook was also recognized as Officer of the Year after surviving five gunshot wounds sustained while assisting another agency on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Cook credited his survival to an officer on the scene who used a tourniquet to save his life.

Unrecognized public safety details

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the specific date the original airport incident involving Cagle occurred. It is also unclear exactly which firefighters were named for individual awards during the ceremony.

First responder recovery

What's next:

Lt. Cook remains on medical leave following his third surgery related to the shooting. He said his current goal is to return to active duty by the end of the year.