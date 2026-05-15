Arrest made in 2025 fatal shooting of teen

article

The Brief U.S. Marshals helped Atlanta Police track down a 22-year-old suspect wanted for a 2025 murder. The shooting, which killed a 17-year-old, reportedly stemmed from an argument behind a shopping plaza. While a suspect is now in custody, police have still not released the identity of the young victim.



A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting from 2025 that killed a teen, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrested Anthony Moreland on Wednesday with help from the U.S. Marshals, according to APD. Moreland was charged with multiple crimes in connection to the deadly shooting from Nov. 29 in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday at a shopping center on MLK Jr. Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the shooting happened behind a shopping plaza in the area. Officers found the 17-year-old shot to death when they arrived. The shooting appeared to have started out as an argument, according to Lt. Christopher Butler, who leads the homicide unit. At the time of the shooting, police said there was "good" security footage of the incident.

Moreland is now charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

So far, the name of the victim has never been released by officials.