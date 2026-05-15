Ex-Calhoun officer, 2 others arrested in Whitfield shooting

The Brief A former Calhoun police officer and two residents are in custody following a shooting in Whitfield County. The GBI alleges two of the suspects stalked the victims and lied to police to facilitate the attack. One suspect remains held on aggravated assault charges while the investigation into a motive continues.



A former Calhoun police officer and two Chatsworth residents face charges following a shooting on County Farm Road in Whitfield County.

What we know:

The GBI says 28-year-old Jose Neo Rodriguez and 27-year-old Adrianna Gonzalez stalked the victims and lied to police to help 44-year-old Jorge Alejandro Gonzalez. Investigators arrested Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez on Wednesday after determining they helped locate the man and woman targeted in the May 6 attack.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jorge Gonzalez shot at a man and woman near County Farm Road last Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m. Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez are accused of stalking the victims and making false statements to law enforcement to help Jorge Gonzalez find them.

Police charged Jorge Gonzalez with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both Rodriguez and Adrianna Gonzalez face charges of making false statements, stalking, and aggravated assault. Jorge Gonzalez was booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Detention Center on May 6, while the other two were taken into custody this past Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a motive for why the three suspects were following the victims. It remains unclear if there was a prior relationship between the former officer and the man or woman targeted in the shooting.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing as the GBI continues to process evidence from the Whitfield County scene. Officials ask anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424.