Woman killed in Atlanta Beltline stabbing identified

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The Brief The Fulton County Medical Examiner has identified the 23-year-old woman killed on the Beltline Thursday. Police say the suspect attacked a postal worker before the fatal stabbing and fled the scene on a bicycle. An arrest was made hours later in Midtown, though a specific motive for the attacks has not been confirmed.



The woman stabbed to death on the Beltline has been identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Paige, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

The backstory:

Paige was killed by a 21-year-old man Thursday afternoon while she was on the Beltline. Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the stabbing happened near the 1700 block of Flagler Avenue NE.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department was alerted around 12:10 p.m. that a woman had been stabbed just north of the Montgomery Ferry Drive overpass. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died. Another person was also stabbed during the incident, but their condition remains unknown.

According to officers, the man responsible attacked a U.S. Postal worker prior to the stabbing before getting away on a bike. He then used that bike to flee the scene of the stabbing as well.

The suspect was arrested near St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Peachtree Street in Midtown around 5:25 p.m.

What we don't know:

While officials haven't released an official motive, they noted the man may have been suffering a mental health crisis.