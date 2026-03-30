1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday night. Two men were reportedly hurt in the shooting on N. Camp Creek Parkway. One of the victims died while the other was taken to a nearby hospital.



Atlanta police are investigating after two men were shot at an apartment complex on Monday night, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized.

What we know:

Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 3500 block of N. Camp Creek Parkway SW just after 8:45 p.m. The location is the address of the Preserve at Camp Creek Apartments.

When they arrived, police found one man dead from several gunshot wounds. Another man was suffering from several gunshot wounds, but he was alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting on N. Camp Creek Parkway on March 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.