2 injured in shooting along Lee Street in southwest Atlanta

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lee Street SW and Donnelly Avenue SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police have not commented on what led to the gunfire or if the victims were the intended targets.

No descriptions of suspects or potential getaway vehicles have been provided.

The names and ages of the two individuals shot have not been disclosed.

As of Monday night, investigators have not announced any taken into custody.