Multiple people shot, 1 dead in Atlantic Station apartment shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Police cruisers block the intersection of 18th Street NW and Market St NW following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station that left one person dead and several others injured on March 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Multiple people have been injured, and one person is dead in a shooting at an Atlantic Station apartment building.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the 200 block of 18th Street NW just before 6 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted police tape at the intersection of Market Street NW and 18th Street NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident did not occur on Atlantic Station property."

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting. It is unknown if the shooter remains at large or if any arrests have been made.

The names and ages of the deceased individual and those injured have not been released pending notification of kin.

Officials have not specified the exact number of people injured or the severity of their conditions.

It remains unclear whether the shooting began inside the apartment building or in a common area, or what led up to the gunfire.

While APD noted the incident occurred off Atlantic Station property, they have not clarified the specific relationship between the victims and the apartment complex.