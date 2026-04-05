Gun violence devastates Atlanta on Easter weekend

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The Brief Violence has erupted across all four quadrants of Atlanta during Easter weekend. Two children, ages 3 and 16, are among those killed in separate shooting incidents. Police are searching for suspects in multiple cases, including a double shooting at Piedmont Park.



Gun violence has rocked the city of Atlanta this Easter weekend, leaving at least two people dead and numerous others injured.

What we know:

The gunfire has erupted all across Atlanta, stretching into each of the city’s four quadrants, leaving devastation in its wake.

Virginia-Highland area shooting on Easter

Atlanta police officers are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Highland View NE before noon on Sunday.

RELATED: Teen shot at home in Virginia-Highland area during domestic dispute

The victim was reportedly alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an escalating domestic dispute.

No further information has been released at this time.

Atlanta respond to a reported shooting on Highland View on April 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

Piedmont Park shooting

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Piedmont Park around 9 p.m. on Saturday following 404 Day celebrations in the city.

Police said the shooting was not connected to a permitted festival that had happened earlier in the night at the park.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police respond to the area around Piedmont Park on the night of April 4, 2026, after a fatal shooting. (FOX 5)

Another 15-year-old girl was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

FOX 5 crews reported a chaotic scene with witnesses saying large crowds fled after shots rang out in the park’s far west end.

Police have released no arrests or suspect information.

RELATED: Piedmont Park shooting: Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Toddler dies after shooting on Washington Street

A 3-year-old was shot in the 900 block of Washington Street SW around 12:37 a.m. on Sunday.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where medical staff pronounced them deceased.

RELATED: 3-year-old dies after being shot in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

2 men injured on Edgewood Avenue

Two men, ages 25 and 30, were injured in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning.

RELATED: 2 men injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police officers responded to the scene just before 2:30 a.m., where they found the victims. Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Atlanta’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating this shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Law enforcement investigate a shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left two men injured on April 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

Shooting on Lakeside Village Drive

Atlanta police responded to the 900 block of Lakeside Village Drive SE around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they learned that all the possible victims and suspects had fled the scene.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital but refused to tell responding officers anything about the shooting, police said.

That victim was reportedly alert and conscious.

An investigation is ongoing.

18-year-old shot on Magnolia Street

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta police officers heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of Magnolia Street NW.

Law enforcement arrived and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was reportedly alert and breathing. The young man was taken to a hospital for further care.

No additional information has been released regarding the shooting.

Shooting near Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

A 25-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of Willoughby Way NE, which is near the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, on Friday night.

Atlanta police officers found the victim in the 700 block of Ralph McGill Boulevard just before 8:40 p.m.

Investigators determined the victim had fled from Willoughby Way after being shot. Police said gunfire erupted after a dispute escalated.

SEE MORE: Man shot near Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in Atlanta

What you can do:

Atlanta police investigators are working all cases.

If you have any information, cell phone footage, or witnessed any of these incidents, you are urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

To submit through Crime Stoppers, call 404-577-8477.