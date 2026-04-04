Man shot near Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Investigators say a dispute escalated into gunfire on Willoughby Way before the victim ran to Ralph McGill Boulevard. The victim was reportedly alert and breathing when taken to the hospital.



Atlanta police are investigating a Friday night shooting near the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 700 block of Ralph McGill Boulevard just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old victim was reportedly alert and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined the actual shooting happened in the 800 block of Willoughby Way NE, which is near the skate park, after a dispute turned into gunfire.

After being shot, police said the victim fled to Ralph McGill Boulevard where he was later found.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified any potential suspects involved in the shooting.

It remains unclear what the initial dispute was about or how many people were involved.

Authorities have not released the current condition of the victim or his identity.