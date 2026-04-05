3-year-old dies after being shot in southwest Atlanta

The Brief A 3-year-old child died after being shot in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning. Officers found the toddler with a gunshot wound on Washington Street SW just after midnight. Police are in the early stages of their investigation and have not yet released suspect details.



A 3-year-old child died at the hospital after being shot in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the reported shooting near the 900 block of Washington Street SW around 12:37 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, police found that a 3-year-old had been shot.

The child was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where medical staff pronounced them deceased.

Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police officers investigate a shooting that killed a 3-year-old on April 5, 2026, on Washington Street SW. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Neighbors at the small apartment complex expressed fear and sadness following the overnight violence.

One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, told FOX 5 she was scared to see the heavy police presence and feels "so sorry for that child."

Atlanta Police Department officials stated they are in the early stages of the investigation. "We're working with our detectives to canvas the scene and search the residence," an officer said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the gunfire and the exact circumstances of how the child was shot.

No suspect descriptions or information regarding potential arrests have been released by the Atlanta Police Department at this time.