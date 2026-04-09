Masters tees off with star power, how to watch Round 1

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A Masters Tournament flagstick during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 08, 2026. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images)

The Brief The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National following a week of practice rounds and the Par 3 Contest. Highlights included moments from Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau with Kevin Hart. Fans can watch Round 1 on ESPN or stream coverage throughout the day across multiple platforms.



The Masters Tournament is officially underway Thursday, kicking off the first round at Augusta National after a week of buildup that included practice rounds and the fan-favorite Par 3 Contest.

The Par 3 Contest trophy is seen during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 08, 2026. (Photo by Kieran Cleeves/Augusta National/Getty Images)

What we know:

The annual Par 3 event once again delivered memorable moments, blending highlight shots with lighthearted, family-focused interactions. Among the standout moments was a remarkable shot tied to Keegan Bradley, a feat that remains unmatched in the contest’s history.

Keegan Bradley of the United States tees off during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 08, 2026. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Augusta National/Getty Images)

Fans also saw a more personal side of the game, with Scottie Scheffler sharing a playful moment with his young son during the event, a reminder of the relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere that defines the day before competition begins.

Adding to the entertainment, Bryson DeChambeau brought comedian Kevin Hart onto the course as a guest caddie, drawing laughs as Hart offered advice and embraced the experience of being inside the ropes.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Kevin Hart react on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Now, the focus shifts to competition.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy returns looking to secure another green jacket, but he faces a deep field that includes recent The Players Championship winner Cameron Young, as well as past champions like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Scheffler.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Gett Expand

How to watch the Masters (Round 1)

Where to watch (all times ET)

TV

ESPN (Rounds 1 & 2): 3–7:30 p.m. ET

CBS (Rounds 3 & 4): 2–7 p.m. ET

Streaming

Masters.com + Masters app

ESPN App

Paramount+

Amazon Prime Video

DirecTV

CBS Sports app / CBSSports.com

Amazon Prime's coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET leading into ESPN's coverage starting at 3 on the weekday rounds.

Paramount+ will start at 12 p.m. ET leading into CBS's live tournament coverage starting at 2 p.m. on the weekend.

Key times (Thursday – round 1)

Honorary starters: 7:15–7:30 a.m.

First tee time: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15/9:55 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 9:45/10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early coverage (Prime Video): 1–3 p.m.

TV coverage (ESPN): 3–7:30 p.m.

Full-day streaming: starts early morning

Notable tee time:

10:31 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell

Quick daily schedule

Thursday & Friday (rounds 1–2)

Start time: 7:30–7:40 a.m.

Streaming all day (featured groups, holes, range)

Prime Video: 1–3 p.m.

ESPN: 3–7:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday (rounds 3–4)

Start time: 10 a.m.

Paramount+: 12–2 p.m. (early coverage)

CBS: 2–7 p.m.

The first round sets the tone for one of golf’s biggest stages, with storylines ranging from title defenses to rising contenders and familiar names chasing another Masters win.

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