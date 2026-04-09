19-year-old shot, killed at NW Atlanta gas station

The Brief Police said a 19-year-old was shot in a Chevron gas station parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the shooting may have started as an argument before escalating into gunfire, with the victim running from the scene before collapsing. Officers are collecting shell casings, reviewing surveillance video and investigating a nearby vehicle that may be connected, but no suspect has been identified.



Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in northwest Atlanta late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station.

Authorities believe the shooting may have started as an argument that escalated into gunfire. After the shots were fired, the victim reportedly ran from the scene before collapsing across the street.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they recovered shell casings at the scene and are working with the business owner to obtain surveillance video that may help identify a suspect.

Investigators are also looking into a vehicle found about a block away on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive that could be connected to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No suspect description has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.