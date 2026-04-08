Masters gnome demand grows as fans rush to buy

The Brief Fans are lining up early at Augusta National to buy the popular Masters garden gnome. The collectible item often sells out by early morning and has become highly sought after. Some buyers say the gnome could be discontinued, driving even more demand.



Crowds are gathering early at Augusta National as fans rush to get their hands on one of the Masters’ most sought-after collectibles — the garden gnome.

What we know:

The item, which debuted in 2016, has grown in popularity over the years, with many visitors heading straight to the golf shop as soon as gates open. Shoppers say the gnomes are often sold out by around 8:30 a.m., making timing critical for those hoping to purchase one.

Some fans interviewed at the course said this is the first year they were able to buy one after arriving earlier than in previous visits. Others noted rumors that this could be the final year the gnome is sold, adding to the urgency and demand.

While the item typically sells for around $60 in the pro shop, some resellers are listing it online for significantly higher prices, with reports of listings reaching into the hundreds or even more than $1,000.

Despite the resale market, Augusta National does not encourage aftermarket sales. For many fans, however, the appeal goes beyond value — it’s about securing a piece of Masters tradition.

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