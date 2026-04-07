Where to watch the Masters and eat/drink in Atlanta | 2026

article

Masters week is here, and Atlanta bars and restaurants are teeing up watch parties, themed cocktails and Augusta-inspired bites as fans settle in for one of golf’s biggest traditions.

From Buckhead to Alpharetta, spots across the metro area are offering everything from pimento cheese sandwiches to signature drinks like transfusions and azaleas — all while streaming tournament coverage throughout the week.

RELATED STORY: Masters week underway as fans, players arrive in Augusta

Here’s where to watch the Masters and enjoy the food and drinks that come with it:

🍹 Cocktails and classic vibes

Buckhead Bar

Located inside Phipps Plaza’s food hall, this spot is serving a full lineup of Masters-inspired cocktails all week, including the Azalea, Georgia Peach Transfusion, Bourbon Sweet Tea and John Daly. It’s a go-to for fans looking for a quick drink between shopping and watching coverage.

📺 Big screens and watch parties

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is hosting a Masters watch party April 9–12 with drink specials like the Tito’s Transfusion and Red Bull & Well Vodka. Expect wall-to-wall TVs and a high-energy sports bar atmosphere for catching every swing.

Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is leaning into Masters Sunday with a premium watch party experience April 12, featuring big screens, themed cocktails and an "electric" viewing atmosphere.

Fairway Social

Fairway Social is offering live coverage all week alongside Augusta-inspired food and drinks, making it a casual, social spot to gather with friends and follow the tournament.

🍔 Elevated eats and themed menus

The Southern Gentleman

This Buckhead restaurant is celebrating Masters week Wednesday through Sunday with themed cocktails like the Southern Azalea and bar bites including pimento cheese and fried chicken salad tea sandwiches — perfect for a more upscale viewing experience.

The Family Dog

Expect classic Masters fare done right, with specials including pimento cheese, egg salad sandwiches and transfusions, plus drink deals that make it an easygoing watch party destination.

More info:

⛳ Interactive and unique experiences

Painted Pickle

Known for pickleball and social gaming, Painted Pickle is adding a Masters-adjacent twist with "The Dog Leg," a nine-hole indoor mini golf course. Pair that with craft cocktails, sushi and big screens, and it becomes a full "eat, drink, compete" experience during tournament week.

🥪 Take it home

NFA Burger

For those hosting their own watch party, NFA Burger is offering catering packages of mini pimento cheeseburgers for Masters Sunday on April 12 — a nod to Augusta’s signature flavors.



If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.