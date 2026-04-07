Masters week underway as fans, players arrive in Augusta

The Brief Masters week is underway at Augusta National, with the tournament’s opening round set for Thursday. Fans and players are already on site for practice rounds, taking in traditions and preparing for competition. Food, fan experiences and the no-cellphone policy continue to be a defining part of the Masters atmosphere.



Masters week is officially underway at Augusta National Golf Club, as players and fans prepare for one of golf’s most historic tournaments.

What we know:

The opening round of the 90th edition of The Masters begins Thursday, with practice rounds already drawing crowds to the iconic course. Attendees are taking in the atmosphere, traditions and fan-favorite food offerings ahead of competition.

Along with watching top golfers prepare, fans are also exploring new menu items and longtime staples, including pimento cheese sandwiches and barbecue. Many say the experience of being on the grounds — including the tournament’s long-standing ban on cell phones — adds to the uniqueness of the event.

Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford and sports reporter Georgia Chambers headed to Augusta to get a taste of the famed tournament.