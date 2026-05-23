Atlanta airport Ebola screening: Mandatory checks hit major hubs

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The Brief The U.S. expanded its mandatory Ebola screening policy to incoming Atlanta airport passengers who recently traveled to high-risk African nations. Travelers coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan must route through specifically designated airports in Atlanta, Houston, and Dulles. Federal agencies warn international passengers to prepare for immediate flight modifications, disruptions, or sudden route cancellations.



The federal government expanded health and safety measures by launching mandatory Ebola screening for inbound international passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who visited impacted countries. The emergency routing restrictions apply to all arriving U.S. citizens and permanent residents who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of their arrival.

United States health screening rules

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded mandatory public health entry screening to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. This expansion follows similar emergency screening protocols that began at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday night for arriving flights.

According to a CDC media relations statement, the emergency measures will expand further next Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to include George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. All passengers, including American citizens and permanent residents who have visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days, must enter the country through these specific airports.

Ongoing outbreak investigation details

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not specified the exact number of passengers impacted by these sudden travel rerouting mandates. The health agencies have also not announced an expected end date for these mandatory airport screenings.

Flight changes and updates

What you can do:

Travelers planning trips to the United States should contact their airlines immediately to verify routing, flight status, and potential cancellations. Passengers can also contact the State Department – Consular Affairs at +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444, or register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive emergency safety alerts.