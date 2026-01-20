As FIFA World Cup nears, Atlanta police see violent crime reduction

The Brief Violent crime is down 7% in 2025, compared to the same categories in 2024. Chief Darin Schierbaum says the homicide rate has dropped substantially over the last four years from 171 homicides in 2022 to 98 in 2025. The chief says all the crime statistics are encouraging as the world comes to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup this year.



Atlanta's chief of police says the Public Safety Training Center has made a huge difference for his agency and helped the city get ready for the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

Atlanta's top cop says our streets are safer because his department and the community are doing a great job of getting guns off the streets and violent crime statistics decreased.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and his command staff say "Guns, Gangs and Drugs" will continue to be their focus.

The Chief says many departments are using the much-talked about Public Safety Training Center to prepare for our international visitors.

By the numbers:

The homicide rate dropped from 171 in 2022 to 98 last year.

Chief Schierbaum admits aggravated assaults are up, but they do not all involve guns. His department has seen weapons like brooms and knives that also fall into that category.

He has more than 1800 officers hired now, with 200 recruits in training at the Public Safety Training Center.

What they're saying:

"We are training aggressively with our partners around all aspects of keeping that event safe. We have mounted patrols from Cobb County that are there frequently. There are agencies from across the state that are there. They are going to be helping us," Chief Schierbaum said.