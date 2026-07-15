Former Bartow deputy jailed amid child abuse investigation

article

The Brief Former Bartow County deputy Andrew Williams was arrested and faces battery charges following an investigation into allegations of child abuse. Williams was booked into jail around noon Wednesday and bonded out within 30 minutes. The remaining foster children inside the home were removed after a child reported being whipped with a belt.



A now former Bartow County Sheriff's deputy was jailed Wednesday on battery charges after a foster child reported being whipped with a belt at least 20 times, authorities said.

What we know:

Andrew Williams was booked into jail around noon Wednesday on battery charges and bonded out within 30 minutes, according to an incident report.

The investigation began last week after a foster child ran away from the house because he was afraid.

The child told police he had been whipped with a belt at least 20 times on one occasion.

Williams had several foster children living in his home.

Bartow County DFACS and the GBI were called in to assist with the probe, and the remaining foster children were removed from the home.

Sheriff's officials conducted an internal affairs investigation, and Williams is no longer employed by the agency.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not clarified if Williams was fired or if he resigned following the internal affairs investigation. It remains unknown when Williams will make his first appearance in court or if he has retained legal representation.