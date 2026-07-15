MARTA bus and USPS vehicle collide in southeast Atlanta crash

The Brief First responders rushed to a crash in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday after two vehicles collided. Multiple bus passengers reported injuries, prompting firefighters to call for additional medical personnel to help evaluate patients at the scene. Emergency crews confirmed there was no entrapment or other hazards following the wreck on Bouldercrest Drive SE.



Emergency crews assessed multiple passengers for injuries after a MARTA bus and a USPS vehicle collided Wednesday in Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department rushed to the 1000 block of Bouldercrest Drive SE following the traffic collision.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found both the MARTA bus and the USPS vehicle had collided and immediately began checking the occupants for injuries.

As multiple passengers on the bus began reporting injuries, emergency responders requested additional EMS units to assist with patient evaluations.

Firefighters, medical personnel and law enforcement officers worked together to coordinate medical care at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the exact number of people injured or the severity of those injuries. Officials also have not confirmed what caused the collision between the transit bus and the mail truck, which remains under active investigation.