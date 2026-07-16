Safari conservation park brings African savanna to Georgia

The Brief Georgia Safari Conservation Park is a 530-acre conservation park located in Madison, about an hour east of Atlanta. The park is home to an incredible population of animals, including Asian water buffalo, emus and ostriches, zebras, giraffes, and African antelopes including elands and waterbucks. Park guests can see the animals during a variety of tours, including the popular guided safari tours aboard safari trucks.



There are certain animals you expect to see here in Georgia: white-tailed deer, lots of squirrels, and the occasional armadillo crossing the highway.

Giraffes, zebras, and rhinos are certainly not on the list — but thanks to a unique attraction just an hour east of Atlanta, they should be!

This morning, we took Good Day Atlanta viewers along on a wildlife safari at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, the 530-acre conservation park located in Madison.

The park is home to an incredible population of animals, including Asian water buffalo, emus and ostriches, zebras, giraffes, and African antelopes including elands and waterbucks.

Park guests can see the animals during a variety of tours, including the popular guided safari tours aboard safari trucks (which start at $39 per person) and one-hour barn tours.

Visitors who want to stay a little longer can book a stay in the park’s two-bedroom luxury safari tents, which are fully furnished and come with some absolutely amazing animal views!

Georgia Safari Conservation Park is located at 1761 Monticello Road in Madison, and regular hours of operation there are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

For more information on tour options and to book an experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the park, exploring the property and marveling at the majestic wildlife!