Bartow County residents challenge data center plan

The Brief Bartow County residents packed a community meeting to find out more about a proposed data center on Brown Farm Road. Developers want to rezone 111 acres of agricultural land near the Etowah River for the project. Opponents plan to speak out against the project at a July 27 planning and zoning board meeting.



A heated community meeting in Cartersville revealed deep community opposition as developers faced tough questions about a proposed data center along the Etowah River.

Bartow County data center debate

What we know:

Bartow County homeowners demanded answers from developers who want to build a data center on 111 acres on Brown Farm Road. The agricultural land sits in the Etowah Valley Historic District, which requires a zoning change before Oakley Real Estate Partners can move forward. Lester Tate, an attorney for the developer, said the project helps with the local tax base, meets sound standards and will not take water from or release it into the Etowah River.

Developers said an archaeological study is underway, and they have notified both the Muscogee Creek and Cherokee Nations. However, local homeowners expressed concerns about noise, water usage, environmental effects and dropping property values. Residents said the developer's presentation did not change many minds, with opponent Alex Payne noting that developers "paint a nice pretty picture" but leave questions about who will ultimately use the facility.

Future of the historic district

What we don't know:

Developers say the operator of the data center has not yet been selected. It remains unclear how the local planning and zoning board will vote on the requested agricultural zoning change.

Next steps for residents

What's next:

The battle over the agricultural land is far from finished. Developers will present their plans before the planning and zoning board July 27, and local homeowners plan to attend the meeting to speak out against the project.