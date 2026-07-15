Police release video of person of interest in fatal Atlanta robbery

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The Brief Atlanta homicide suspect sought after a 42-year-old man died following a robbery on Decatur Street SE on July 7. Authorities discovered the unresponsive victim lying on a sidewalk before emergency workers rushed him to a local hospital. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.



Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a deadly robbery in southeast Atlanta on July 7.

Police have released images of the person they are searching for.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:47 a.m. on July 7 to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Grant Street SE, near the King Memorial MARTA Station.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 42-year-old unconscious man was found lying on the sidewalk.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 42-year-old man who died.

Police have not specified his exact cause of death. Investigators have not publicly named any suspects in the case.

Officials have not confirmed what property was taken during the robbery.