Man dead after shooting on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur

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The Brief A man died following a Thursday morning shooting on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. DeKalb County police are investigating the fatal incident in the 2400 block of the busy roadway. Emergency responders focused their investigation around a nearby apartment building.



DeKalb County authorities are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Decatur that left one man dead.

What we know:

DeKalb County police confirmed a man died Thursday morning after a shooting in the 2400 block of Flat Shoals Road.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene captured emergency responders focusing their investigation around an apartment building at that address.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man died on July 16, 2026, after reportedly being shot on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. (FOX5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man who died or what led to the gunfire. Investigators have not announced any details regarding potential suspects or arrests at this time.