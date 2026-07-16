Man dead after shooting on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County authorities are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Decatur that left one man dead.
What we know:
DeKalb County police confirmed a man died Thursday morning after a shooting in the 2400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene captured emergency responders focusing their investigation around an apartment building at that address.
A man died on July 16, 2026, after reportedly being shot on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. (FOX5)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man who died or what led to the gunfire. Investigators have not announced any details regarding potential suspects or arrests at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DeKalb County Police Department and FOX 5 Atlanta crews at the scene.