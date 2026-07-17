Local FOP fights to save Stone Mountain Park Police Department

The Brief DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police President Bob Hillis delivered a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp's office to alert state leadership to the situation. Officers within the department have reportedly been advised to begin seeking alternative employment amid ongoing internal tension. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied internet rumors of a shutdown, stating that the police department is not being defunded.



The future of the Stone Mountain Park Police Department is up in the air after reports surfaced that officers are being told to look for new jobs. The DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has stepped in, escalating the matter directly to the state's highest office to prevent the agency from being dismantled.

Fraternal Order of Police takes dire action

What we know:

The push to save the department follows a wave of anxiety circulating among local park police officers. FOP President Bob Hillis stated that the organization felt compelled to take immediate action after learning that multiple officers were left in limbo regarding their job security.

What they're saying:

"It was brought to our attention that some of the park police officers have been told that they should probably start looking for other employment," Hillis told FOX 5. "Apparently, the situation over there has been very tense for a while, with nobody knowing what’s going on. At the end, there was a plan for eliminating most of the police department at least."

Following a board vote on Tuesday, Hillis hand-delivered a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday morning. While Hillis acknowledged it is unclear if the dissolution is already a "done deal," he emphasized that the issue is an urgent matter of public safety that requires transparency.

Unique security demands of Stone Mountain

Why you should care:

FOP leadership argues that dissolving the dedicated park police force would be a critical mistake, noting that the historic site presents specialized security challenges that outside agencies may not be equipped to handle seamlessly.

According to the FOP, the department has spent decades developing highly customized policing methods tailored to the park's diverse terrain and public profile. Key factors include:

Vast Terrain: Managing hundreds of acres of thick forest areas, heavily trafficked running trails, and open lakes.

The Mountain: Special search, rescue, and monitoring protocols unique to the mountain itself.

High-Profile Events: Handling massive seasonal crowds and recurring political protests safely.

"They have to develop over the years very specialized ways of doing things to keep people safe," Hillis noted. "Most people agree that they have done a very good job of that."

Association denies 'defunding' rumors

The backstory:

The sudden political scramble stems from recent social media posts claiming the Stone Mountain Memorial Association is looking to completely eliminate the police department as a cost-saving measure.

FOX 5 reached out directly to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association for comment but did not receive a response by publication time. However, the Association told local news outlet Decaturish this week that the viral online claims are inaccurate, maintaining that the police force is not being defunded or eliminated.

What's next:

In an effort to clear up the conflicting reports and establish a definitive roadmap for the officers, Hillis confirmed he has a formal meeting scheduled with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association on Monday.