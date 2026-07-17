Data center build next to historic Henry County Black cemetery sparks concerns

The Brief Honor Thy Roots Cemetery Preservation Inc., run by Efaye Lloyd and Shawndrea Gay, is seeking to restore and preserve O’Neill Cemetery. The historic site contains dozens of graves, with headstones dating back to the 1800s. A data center is currently being built directly next to the cemetery grounds. The organization expressed concern that the adjacent data center construction would be a disruption to the historic graves. The group has a fundraiser for the cemetery.



A local non-profit organization is working to preserve and restore a historic Black cemetery in Henry County that members say has been neglected and forgotten, while raising concerns about neighboring construction.

Honor Thy Roots Cemetery Preservation Inc., run by Efaye Lloyd and Shawndrea Gay, is seeking to restore and preserve O’Neill Cemetery, located just off of Lower Woolsey Road in Hampton. The group is currently fundraising money to help restore the cemetery.

The backstory:

O’Neill Cemetery is located behind trees just off of Lower Woolsey Road in Hampton. The historic site contains dozens of graves, with headstones dating back to the 1800s.

Many of the graves are currently covered by fallen trees and scattered debris. Additionally, a significant number of the graves are very shallow.

A data center is currently being built directly next to the cemetery grounds.

Officials with the City of Hampton have been contacted regarding the non-profit's concerns. The city has not yet responded to requests for comment.

What they're saying:

"We do research on abandoned, lost black cemeteries, and we came across this because we live in Henry County and that’s our focus right now," Lloyd said.

Lloyd noted the broader historical impact of neglected sites, stating, "A lot of the history of African Americans is lost."

"We think it's important to bring awareness and study these places because you can find out a lot about our family, other people's family and a good way to bring community together," Lloyd said.

The organization expressed concern that the adjacent data center construction would be a disruption to the historic graves.

"The fact that the data center is so close to here, we don’t know if they are over burials or not," Lloyd said.

Representatives of the non-profit stated they feel the cemetery has been disrespected by the city, pointing to a disparity in how local burial sites are maintained.

"There are so many cemeteries in the area that are taken care of, are blocked off, people maintain them every week sometimes," Lloyd said. "So I think that our cemeteries and I think they deserve the same respect."

The group stated their ultimate goal is to bring the cemetery back to life and allow those buried there to rest in peace.

"We can bring awareness, we can preserve, we can teach people about the people who were here. They were an important part of the city, and we think they should be remembered," Lloyd said.

What you can do:

The group has a fundraiser for the cemetery at https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-forgotten-ancestors-at-weems-plantation.