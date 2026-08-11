Gwinnett mom charged in hot car death to appear for hearing

The Brief Deja Coleman is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in Gwinnett County after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 1-year-old son. Police say Coleman forgot the child was in the back seat of her car after dropping off her other two children at daycare and going to work. Her attorney argues the charge should be dismissed, saying Coleman was sleep-deprived and made a tragic mistake rather than committing a crime.



A Gwinnett County mother charged with second-degree murder after her 1-year-old son died in a hot car is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

What we know:

Deja Coleman was charged after the child was found unresponsive in the back seat of her vehicle late last month.

Police say Coleman dropped off her other two children at daycare but forgot her 1-year-old son was still in the car before going to work at Northside Hospital in Gwinnett County.

A coworker later noticed the child in the back seat and called 911. Officers broke a car window in an attempt to reach the boy, but he had already died.

Coleman told investigators she believed she had dropped off all three children at daycare.

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What they're saying:

Her attorney argues that the second-degree murder charge should be dismissed, saying Coleman was sleep-deprived and made a devastating mistake.

"I would submit there’s no charges at all because to be tired is not a crime," her attorney said.

The attorney also said Coleman had been staying at a domestic violence shelter and described her as a domestic violence victim.

Supporters have argued that prosecuting Coleman would not bring her son back and could further harm her two surviving children.

Check back later today for the results of the hearing.