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Man on tracks killed by train near Murphy Ave. in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 11, 2026 5:47 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:47 AM EDT
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

A man is dead after being hit by a train just after midnight near Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta; police are investigating after shots were fired into the living room of a home on Hipp Street during an argument; a person was shot just before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in NW Atlanta; and two people were shot yesterday afternoon near Browns Mill Road and Lindsey Drive in Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • A man was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
    • The collision happened shortly after midnight along Murphy Avenue.
    • Police said the man was either sitting or standing on the tracks when he was hit.

ATLANTA - A man is dead after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The collision happened shortly after midnight along Murphy Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said preliminary information indicates the man was either sitting or standing on the railroad tracks when the train hit him.

Norfolk Southern confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that it was their train involved in the incident and said no crew members were injured. They also said that the incident did not happen at a crossing. 

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Source

  • Preliminary information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaNews