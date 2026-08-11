Man on tracks killed by train near Murphy Ave. in SW Atlanta

The Brief A man was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta. The collision happened shortly after midnight along Murphy Avenue. Police said the man was either sitting or standing on the tracks when he was hit.



A man is dead after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The collision happened shortly after midnight along Murphy Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said preliminary information indicates the man was either sitting or standing on the railroad tracks when the train hit him.

Norfolk Southern confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that it was their train involved in the incident and said no crew members were injured. They also said that the incident did not happen at a crossing.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.