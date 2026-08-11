Man taken to hospital after incident outside SW Atlanta church

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an early-morning incident outside True Light Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta. Police were called to the church on Anderson Street shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. A man was taken from the scene by ambulance.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was taken to a hospital following an incident outside a church in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to True Light Baptist Church on Anderson Street shortly before 3 a.m.

A man was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police have not released information about his condition or said what led to the incident.

What we don't know:

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.