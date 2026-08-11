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Man taken to hospital after incident outside SW Atlanta church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 11, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:34 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating an early-morning incident outside True Light Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta.
    • Police were called to the church on Anderson Street shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
    • A man was taken from the scene by ambulance.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was taken to a hospital following an incident outside a church in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to True Light Baptist Church on Anderson Street shortly before 3 a.m.

A man was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police have not released information about his condition or said what led to the incident.

What we don't know:

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Preliminary information for this story provided by a photojournalist who responded to the scene. 

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