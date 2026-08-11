Person shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday night
ATLANTA - A person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a complex near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
What we don't know:
Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, including the victim's condition or whether police have identified a suspect.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.