Person shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday night

The Brief A person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting.



A person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a complex near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, including the victim's condition or whether police have identified a suspect.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.