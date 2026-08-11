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Person shot at northwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 11, 2026 5:58 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:58 AM EDT
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

A man is dead after being hit by a train just after midnight near Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta; police are investigating after shots were fired into the living room of a home on Hipp Street during an argument; a person was shot just before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in NW Atlanta; and two people were shot yesterday afternoon near Browns Mill Road and Lindsey Drive in Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • A person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.
    • The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
    • Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting.

ATLANTA - A person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a complex near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, including the victim's condition or whether police have identified a suspect.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Source

  • Preliminary information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews