Arguments leads to bullets hitting home in SW Atlanta

The Brief An argument ended with gunfire late Monday night on Hipp Street in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said shots were fired into the living room of a home. Several people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.



An argument led to gunfire that struck an occupied home in southwest Atlanta late Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Hipp Street.

Investigators said shots were fired into the living room of the home while several people were inside. No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating what led to the argument and shooting. No information about a possible suspect or arrests has been released.