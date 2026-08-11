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Arguments leads to bullets hitting home in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 11, 2026 5:53 AM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 5:53 AM EDT
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta
Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

Man killed by train, shots fired into home, shooting in NW Atlanta

A man is dead after being hit by a train just after midnight near Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta; police are investigating after shots were fired into the living room of a home on Hipp Street during an argument; a person was shot just before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in NW Atlanta; and two people were shot yesterday afternoon near Browns Mill Road and Lindsey Drive in Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • An argument ended with gunfire late Monday night on Hipp Street in southwest Atlanta.
    • Atlanta police said shots were fired into the living room of a home.
    • Several people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

ATLANTA - An argument led to gunfire that struck an occupied home in southwest Atlanta late Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Hipp Street.

Investigators said shots were fired into the living room of the home while several people were inside. No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating what led to the argument and shooting. No information about a possible suspect or arrests has been released.

The Source

  • Preliminary information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews