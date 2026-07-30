Lawrenceville police arrest mother after 1-year-old dies in hot car

The Brief A mother faces a murder charge after her 1-year-old child died in a hot car outside a Lawrenceville hospital. Police say the woman forgot the child in her vehicle before starting her work shift at the facility on Wednesday. Another employee spotted the unresponsive toddler inside the vehicle hours later and called 911.



A mother faces a murder charge after her 1-year-old child died inside a hot vehicle parked outside Northside Gwinnett Hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the hospital's employee parking lot across from the emergency room following reports of an unresponsive child inside a vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders forced entry into the car and attempted lifesaving measures, but the toddler was already dead inside the car seat.

Investigators determined the vehicle belonged to hospital employee Deja Coleman, who was working inside the building at the time.

During an interview, Coleman told investigators she drove her three children to Starlight Academy Daycare for morning drop-off.

She took her 6-year-old autistic child and 4-year-old child inside to daycare staff, but failed to retrieve the 1-year-old from the back seat, police said.

Surveillance cameras verified that she arrived at the hospital parking lot sometime after 6:50 a.m. and went inside for her normal workday.

Around 3:50 p.m., a coworker returning to a neighboring vehicle spotted the toddler slumped over and called 911.

Officers working part-time jobs at the facility reached the vehicle in less than three minutes, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

Authorities booked Coleman into the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree felony cruelty to children.

The medical examiner’s office, as well as the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office, were notified and responded to the scene. DFACS was also notified and responded. The vehicle was impounded to the police department pending processing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the official cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

It remains unclear if Coleman will be granted bond following her initial booking.