Missing 1-year-old found safe during Cartersville traffic stop
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Tennessee is safe after Georgia law enforcement tracked down her mother's vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
What we know:
Authorities located 1-year-old Lilly Hill safe after an automated license plate reader camera flagged the vehicle in Georgia.
Police conducted a traffic stop in Cartersville, bringing a swift end to the regional search.
Lilly was last seen Wednesday in Winchester, Tennessee, before officials launched the multi-state alert on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began when 1-year-old Lilly Hill was taken by her non-custodial mother, Kasey Hill.
Hill had active warrants out of Franklin County, Tennessee, charging her with aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment and felony evading.
Law enforcement agencies across state lines monitored highway camera networks, which ultimately identified the suspect's vehicle tag and allowed officers to intervene safely.
What we don't know:
Officials have not revealed where Lilly Hill will be placed while her mother remains in custody, nor have they released details on extradition timelines back to Tennessee.
The Source: Information in this story was provided directly by official statements from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.