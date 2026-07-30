Missing 1-year-old found safe during Cartersville traffic stop

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The Brief Law enforcement safely located 1-year-old Lilly Hill in Cartersville, following an Amber Alert issued in Tennessee. License plate reader cameras alerted Georgia officers, prompting a traffic stop that led to the rescue. Police arrested the child's mother, Kasey Hill, on outstanding felony warrants including aggravated kidnapping.



A 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Tennessee is safe after Georgia law enforcement tracked down her mother's vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

What we know:

Authorities located 1-year-old Lilly Hill safe after an automated license plate reader camera flagged the vehicle in Georgia.

Police conducted a traffic stop in Cartersville, bringing a swift end to the regional search.

Lilly was last seen Wednesday in Winchester, Tennessee, before officials launched the multi-state alert on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began when 1-year-old Lilly Hill was taken by her non-custodial mother, Kasey Hill.

Hill had active warrants out of Franklin County, Tennessee, charging her with aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment and felony evading.

Law enforcement agencies across state lines monitored highway camera networks, which ultimately identified the suspect's vehicle tag and allowed officers to intervene safely.

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed where Lilly Hill will be placed while her mother remains in custody, nor have they released details on extradition timelines back to Tennessee.