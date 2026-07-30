GBI arrests Eatonton man on child exploitation charges

The Brief Agents arrested Jason Hicks in Putnam County on eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children after an online investigation. Investigators executed a search warrant at the Eatonton home following a Cyber Tipline Report from missing children advocates. Authorities booked the 55-year-old suspect into jail as part of an ongoing task force operation against online predators.



State authorities arrested a 55-year-old Eatonton man on Wednesday on eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children following a digital investigation into child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

State agents launched an investigation into the online activity of 55-year-old Jason Hicks in May. The probe began after state investigators received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material.

Agents executed a search warrant at Hicks' Eatonton home in Putnam County, which led to his arrest. Authorities then booked Hicks into the Putnam County Jail.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the GBI Cyber Crime Center provided assistance during the investigation.

The effort forms part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force housed within the state unit.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details regarding specific evidence seized during the search or upcoming court dates.